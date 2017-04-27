End violence, Mogae tells peace partners

Parties to the peace agreement must continue to search for means of ending violence in the country, the Chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has said.

Festus Mogae emphasized that there should be a concerted effort by all leaders – civilian and military wherever they are to bring violence and conflict to an immediate end.

“I cannot emphasize enough, the need for the concerted effort by all leaders, civilian and military, inside and outside South Sudan, to assert control over those loyal to you and bring violence and conflict to an immediate end.” Mogae said.

Mogae had earlier warned that the hunger crisis in the country is undermining efforts of making peace.

He told the media in Juba that all parties to the conflict must guarantee and facilitate access to humanitarian support to make this possible.

“We must continue the search for the means to end the violence and stop the fighting; we must continue to coordinate our efforts to end the crisis of hunger, and we must increase our efforts to engage all parties and communities in South Sudan and establish an inclusive National Dialogue.” He said.

Mr. Mogae also called on all parties to the conflict to allow the investigation of human rights violations so that perpetrators are held accountable.