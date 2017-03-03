Military hospital receives medical equipment from Egypt

The Egyptian government has donated to the Juba Military Hospital equipment for testing, treating kidney and alimentary diseases.

These items include endoscopy and sterilization units.

The Director of the hospital, Brig Gen Kuol Deng Kuol, says this is the first time the military hospital is receiving such equipment for testing diseases.

Brigadier Kuol told the media while receiving the equipment at Juba International Airport on Thursday that the public will be able to access the facilities in case they need medical attention on any renal or digestive infection.

He said the new facilities would bring services closer to individuals who travel abroad for further medication.

“We have solved the problem of sending people abroad,” he said. “And as such, we have partially solved the problem of hard currency,” said Kuol.

Brig Gen Kuol said the Egyptian government also supplied the army with food assistance.