Machar-Raila meeting was “fruitful”

Dr Riek Machar has expressed desire in a peaceful resolution of the conflict after meeting Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in South Africa.

Mr Odinga has been putting efforts to bring South Sudan leaders together through what he calls the handshake.

Two weeks ago, Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga held a closed door meeting with President Salva Kiir in Juba.

The two met for seven hours in what seemed to usher in Odinga’s full-blown role as an African Union special envoy.

On Friday, the Kenyan peace envoy meet with opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria.

“I have had a fruitful discussion with Hon Raila Odinga in the quest for peace in our country. IO and myself have been advocating for this peaceful resolution of the conflict,” read a tweet by Dr Machar .

The talks are part of Raila’s mediation efforts to end the conflict in the country.

IGAD has proposed a face-to-face meeting between Dr Machar and President Kiir to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, this month.

The two leaders have accepted to meet for the sake of peace in the country.