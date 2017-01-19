London holds arts exhibition about S Sudan

A month-long exhibition of cartoons on South Sudan to raise awareness about various aspects of the country is being held in London.

The London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London, is conducting the exhibition in collaboration with the Justice and Security Research Program and Kenyan cartoonist Victor Ndula.

It is not clear if local cartoonists from South Sudan are taking part.

It is facilitated by JSRP partner, The Cartoon Movement; a global online platform for editorial cartoons and comics journalism.

The London School of Economics and Political Science website states that the event is to showcase the research on South Sudan undertaken by the Justice and Security Research Program.

“The graphics explore political, social and economic developments since 2011 in the world’s newest country,” wrote LSE.

The exhibition, which started on January 9, is taking place at the Atrium Gallery, Old Building, within the premises of the University of London.