W Lakes holds peace conference

A peace and reconciliation conference aimed at ending inter-communal fighting in Western Lakes has commenced in the state capital, Rumbek.

According to officials there, there has been rampant killing related to cattle raiding and inter-communal fighting.

The conference is being organized by the state government. The state Minister of Information, Dan Dut, told Eye Radio that the peace dialogue is aimed at curbing cattle raiding in the area.

In attendance are youth, women’s groups, chiefs, intellectuals and government officials.

Mr Dut also said a civilian disarmament exercise will be carried out in the state in a bid to collect illegal firearms from the citizens.

The conference, which commenced on Tuesday, is expected to end this week.