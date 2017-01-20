King Mohammed’s visit postponed to tomorrow

The visit of the King of Morocco Mohamed VI, which was slated for today, has been postponed due to logistical reasons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Ambassador Mawien Makol, the ministry’s spokesperson, told Eye Radio this morning that the visit has been rescheduled for tomorrow, but he did not explain the logistical reasons.

“We are still not having the time yet. He is likely to come tomorrow unless there are changes,” he said.

The King is likely to arrive in Juba tomorrow for bilateral talks.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising of ministers and advisors.

On Wednesday, Information Minister Micheal Makuei said King Muhammad VI would meet President Salva Kiir and line ministries on areas of cooperation, including health and education.

He said the meeting is expected to end with singing of a Memorandum of understanding between the two countries.