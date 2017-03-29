Kiir relieves Ruweng Governor

The President Salva Kiir Mayardit has removed the governor of Ruweng State, Theji De Adwad.

Mr Theji has been replaced with Luk Atem Machar.

The removal of Governor Theji comes days after he announced his resignation from SPLM/IO and joined the government last Friday.

In a press statement, the secretary general of SPLM/IO denied the accusation Mr Theji leveled against the chairman Taban Deng Gai, including security and community land issues.

Yesterday, eight members of the Ruweng State Legislative Assembly also resigned from their positions as representatives of SPLM/IO and joined the government.

One of the MPs, Francis Chol, told Eye Radio that their resignation was in support of the decision taken by Mr Theji.

He now leaves the office as governor after a few months.