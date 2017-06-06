Kiir orders disarmament of Apuk and Aguok communities

President Salva Kiir has directed security organs to conduct a disarmament campaign across two communities that have persistently fought each other in Gogrial State, according to Ateny Wek Ateny.

The President’s Press Secretary, Ateny says the taking of arms from the civilians is in an attempt to end communal fights between Apuk and Aguok in the area.

The communities in Apuk and Aguok localities resumed clashes last week, in which scores have been killed.

Over the weekend, elders from the two communities met President Kiir to discuss ways of ending the bitterness within the two areas.

“The resolution that was reached was that all the community leaders should work together with the government to ensure that the communities are disarmed in a timely fashion and a buffer zone is created between the two communities,” said Ateny.



The meeting was also attended by elders from the neighboring communities of Awan and Kuach from within Gogrial state.

“The President has taken it now upon himself to ensure that the fighting between Apuk and Aguok stops immediately,” he added.



Mr. Ateny says the schedule of the disarmament campaign will not be shared publicly to ensure success for the exercise.