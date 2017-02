Jubek PLE: 82% of candidates pass

Eighty-two percent of the pupils who sat for the 2016 Primary Leaving Examinations have passed, the Ministry of Education in Jubek State has announced.

The examinations results were released this morning. Out of 8,847 pupils who sat for the examinations, 7,217 passed.

50 of the 139 primary schools in the state have obtained 100 percent pass.

The best school is St. Joseph followed by Mentor primary.

Top 10 boys

Joseph Obwany Okic, St Kizito, 477 marks Mayen Philip Jok, St Theresa, 477 marks Daniel Deng Deng Dak, JCC Model, 476 marks Machar Mayen Deng Kur, St Peter, 473 marks Mariak Anyar Apiu Anyar, St Peter, 473 marks Lual Bol Wieu Deng, St Peter, 472 marks Moses Ayuel Chol Garang, St Peter, 472 marks John Thou Thuc Agany, St Peter, 472 marks Nhial Yuot Gurech Joh, Mamy’s Care, 471 marks Thiong Michael Madol, St Peter, 471 marks

Top 10 girls

Flora Achola Celestino Oryem, JCC Model, 471 marks Laura Cosmas Kayanga Elias, JCC Model, 470 marks Elizabeth Yom Chol Kudum, JCC Model, 469 marks Marcy Amuna Emmanuel Mathew, JCC Model, 468 marks Jackline Charles Idris, St Kizito, 464 marks Bridget Juru Emmanuel Wani, JCC Model, 464 marks Viviana Fanuel Cereno Morgan, Geyada Girls, 464 marks Margaret Alima Kadi Ali, JCC Model, 463 marks Julia Johnson Sebit Kulang, JCC Model, 463 marks Malak Badreladin Awadallah, Juba Model, 463 marks Akwe Susan Ukongo Uwar, St Vincent, 463 marks

Top 10 schools