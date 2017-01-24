Juba utilizes mobile clinics from Morocco

The mobile clinics that were brought by the advance team of the Moroccan King will remain in the country to provide medical assistance to the public, the Foreign Affairs ministry has announced.

The mobile clinics are equipped with assortments of medicines and staffed with medical practitioners.

They were flown into the country to offer free treatment to the public as a humanitarian courtesy of King Muhammad VI of Morocco, during his planned visit to the country.

However, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Mawien Makol, says the King could not make it to the country as planned due to his tight schedule, but is yet to arrive on a date to be communicated.

But he told Eye Radio that the mobile team will still be in the country for some time.

“The mobile clinic is going to stay here and they will still go on with their work that they wanted to do, until such a time that they want to leave [the country],” said Amb Makol.

Amb Mawien added that the mobile clinic is not yet open to the public at the moment, but will soon. The activities are being coordinated locally by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.