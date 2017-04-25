Juba: CSOs urges gov’t to order soldiers out of the streets

More than ten South Sudanese Civil Society Organizations say the presence of armed security personnel on the streets of Juba is causing anxiety among the civil population.

The CSos are urging the government to recall all the soldiers and members of other organized forces from the streets, to their barracks.

On Monday, the Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny, said the forces were deployed to deter looting and protect important government installations.

Mr Ateny said this was in response to rumors that some forces would go on a rampage in the market or go out to loot people’s properties.

At a news conference in Juba Monday, 13 civil society organizations said the public is in panic and fear due to the presence of the forces all over the town.

“The current deployment of forces and hardware on the streets of Juba contradicts the principle of peaceful resolution of conflicts including the proposed national dialogue,” said Tajab Muhandis who read a statement on behalf of the CSOs.

They also said the move by the government to deploy forces in Juba will likely discourage more people from returning home to participate in the national dialogue.

The CSOs further urges the government to involve dissident groups in finding solutions to the country’s problems.

“Initiate immediate and direct engagement with all opposition to build consensus and concrete steps toward peaceful resolution of political and economic crises in the country so as to create conducive environment for sustainable economic growth,” said Mr. Rajab.



“We recommend immediate removal of all forces and war hardware from the streets of Juba in order to reduce public fear,” he added.



The groups that issued the statement include the South Sudanese Network for Democracy and Elections, Actions for Interventions and Management and Christian Agency for Peace and Development, among others.