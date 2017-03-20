Jonglei-Buma peace conference postponed

A peace conference to address inter-communal conflict between Jonglei and Buma states has been postponed.

The two states have been trading accusations over attacks, cattle raids, and child abduction.

The UNMISS-backed peace initiative was meant to address recent clashes where several people were killed, cattle raided and children abducted.

Boma State Coordinator Peter Lebelek says the peace conference was supposed to take place in Terekeka today.

He says the conference has been postponed indefinitely due to a new attack that occurred in Buma recently.

“As the result of that current attack by Jonglei youth to Boma state, it seems like it is going to be postponed,” Mr Lebelek told Eye Radio Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Jonglei Information Minister Akech Dengdit confirmed the postponement.

However, he says it was due to lack of means of transport. The UN mission is yet to comment on the matter.