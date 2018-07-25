Japan assesses possibilities of resuming Freedom Bridge construction

A Japanese technical team has arrived in the country for the resumption of the construction of Freedom Bridge.

The construction of the 3.6-kilometer-long bridge was launched by President Kiir and JICA in March 2015.

The estimated cost of the construction is 91 million US dollars and was expected to reach completion this year.

But due to the 2016 crisis, the construction was put on hold.

“Now the security situation in Juba is good. So our government almost will decided to resume the construction of the bridge,” said Segio Kada, the Japanese ambassador to South Sudan.

The bridge is being funded from Japan’s Grant Aid for Conflict Prevention and Peace Building.