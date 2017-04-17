Hunger: Buma governor renews appeal for assistance

The Governor of Buma has said that many people in the state are depending only on livestock meat for survival due to hunger.

Ismail Kony told Eye Radio there are no enough essential commodities including food items in the market due to inadequate supplies.

He said goods taken to the area from Juba do not even reach shops because of high demand.

Mr. Kony describes the situation to Eye Radio yesterday.

“People slaughter their goats then they eat for a day or two, and the cows are dying because there is no water and now people are eating the carcasses. The essential commodities that we want are flour, sugar, oil, soya beans, rice, onion, salt and tea leaves. These are commodities that people consume on daily basis. But these commodities are not there in the market. The day before yesterday the traders brought 10 vehicles but now if you go to the market you will not get anything.”

Mr. Ismail urged humanitarian organizations to intervene and help provide the area with relief aid.

He said that there is even lack of water for the animals because all the seasonal rivers in the area have nearly dried up.