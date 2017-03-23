Gov’t team to Geneva rejects proposal to collect rights abuse evidence

A government delegation to the Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva has rejected a proposal to collect evidence that could be used for prosecution in an international court, the Minister of Justice has said.

Paulino Wanawilla says a commission established to monitor and report on the situation in South Sudan made the proposal at the latest session that began two weeks ago.

In March last year, the Human Rights Council formed a three-member commission headed by Yasmin Sooka to assess past reports on the situation of human rights since December 2013.

The aim was to establish a factual basis for transitional justice and reconciliation; and to provide guidance on accountability, reconciliation, and healing.

Hon Wanawilla says the commission presented its report during the meeting, accusing the government and the opposition of committing violations in different parts of the country.

The Minister says the report does not represent the real situation in the country.

“They went as far as saying South Sudan has become one of the countries in the world where there is most prevalent sexual violence,” Mr. Wanawila told the media.

“They also went as far as saying the national dialogue is not going to be successful without the participation of particular people…like the former First Vice President…”

Mr. Wanawilla says the commissioners, who conducted the investigation, requested a new mandate because the current assignment is ending this month.

These include providing evidence that could be used in regional and international courts.

But Mr. Wanawilla says this would be a “violation of the agreement”.

However, the previous resolution of the Human Rights Council mandated the commission to engage with other partners to provide support to national, regional and international efforts to promote accountability.

The council also asked South Sudan to explain what it is doing to improve the human rights situation.

Mr. Wanawilla cited a directive to evict those who occupied other people’s houses illegally, as well as the visits of the President to different parts of the country, such as Yei.