Gov’t to release 10b SSP for cantonment – Lomoro

The Ministry of Finance will release a sum of 10 billion pounds this week to fund the cantonment of forces, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs has said.

Cantonment sites are provided for in peace agreement to avoid further violence in the country.

According to the deal, the areas should have been established 90 days after the signing in August 2015.

Early this week, the Spokesperson of the First Vice President, Chuol Laam, said lack of funding has slowed the establishment of cantonment sites for the opposition forces.

He said the money is needed for food, uniform, and equipment for soldiers who will be based at the sites.

Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro says the funding will include other operations of the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission, which is responsible for oversight of the cantonment process.

“I can confirm that the Minister Finance has committed a tune of 10 billion SSP that will be released sometime this month for the JMCC to start its operation particularly with regards to cantonment areas.” said Lomoro.

Dr. Lomoro made the statement in Juba yesterday during a briefing on the progress of the implementation of the peace agreement.