Gov’t raises landing fees

The landing fees for international and domestic flights have been increased, the Director of Juba International Airport has said.

Kur Kuol told Eye Radio, the Civil Aviation Authority has been authorized by the Ministry of Finance to charge $4,000 for International flight and 9,100 pounds for domestic flight as landing fees.

It is not clear what the previous fees were, but Mr. Kuol says the order came from the Ministry of Finance and the Civil Aviation Authority is considering implementing it immediately.

“We are just implementers; we just implement the order, it came from the Ministry of Finance,” Mr. Kuol stated.

The authority has also been instructed by the institution to charge parking, passenger and service fees, among others.

The amount required for International flight parking fees is $420, while domestic flight pays 3,430 pounds, with foreign and domestic passengers to pay $122 and 2,572 pounds respectively.

Efforts to reach the Ministry of Finance for comment were not immediately successful.