Gov’t declares Friday public holiday

The Ministry of Cabinet Affairs says the National Day of Prayers tomorrow has been declared a public holiday to make it easy for everybody to attend the prayers.

Last month, the President declared the 10th of March as a day for national prayers.

In Juba, the main event will be held at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum.

In a circular seen by Eye Radio, the government Secretary-General, Abdon Agau Nhial, says the declaration of the public holiday was made in consultation with the acting Minister of Labor, Awut Deng Achuil.

The UN Agencies, diplomatic missions, all non-governmental organizations, private businesses and other employers have been requested to release their South Sudanese employees for the prayers.

On Wednesday, the Acting secretary general of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba urged the faithful and all the people in the country to turn up for the national prayer.

Reverend Father Samuel Abe Joseph said the National Prayer Day will give South Sudanese an opportunity to meditate on the situation in the Country.

He said transport will be provided for people in different parts of Juba to the venue.