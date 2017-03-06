Gov’t approves funds to prevent spread of bird flu

The Council of Ministers has approved a budget of nearly $250,000 to counter the spread of avian influenza at the border with Uganda.

The disease, commonly known as bird flu, is a type of influenza viruses that have been detected in birds in the past.

This particular virus had not previously been seen in either animals or people until it was found in March 2013 in China.

In January, the Ugandan government declared an outbreak of the disease following multiple tests at both agricultural and human health laboratories.

Among other trade commodities, South Sudan heavily depends on Uganda for chicken and chicken products.

“The cabinet approved it and approved a sum of 244,960 US Dollars,” information Minister Michael Makuei confirmed to the media after the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on Friday.

He added that a high-level committee will be formed to implement preventive and protective measures at the border with Uganda.

According to the World Health Organization, the disease is of concern because most humans who come into contact with poultry that have the infection get severe respiratory infection.