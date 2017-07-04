Fuel shortage hinders the deployment of forces on Juba – Bor road

Fuel shortage has hindered the deployment of the joint forces on Juba – Bor road, the Acting SPLA Spokesperson has said.

Last week, the Minister of Interior Michael Chaingjiek said an emergency meeting resolved that there was a need for deployment of forces on the Juba-Bor Road to maintain security to ensure the flow of goods.

This came after nine people were killed by unknown gunmen on Wednesday near Muhandisen Bridge in Mangalla County.

Col. Santo Domic said additional joint forces may be deployed tomorrow on Juba – Bor road.

“The shortage of fuel has hindered them from deploying the joint forces, but they will deploy as soon as it is available,” he said.

He also said they were studying and examining the forces’ potential of either patrolling the road by vehicles or on foot.

“We were working on strengthening the force and see the security potential of how these forces whether they are going to secure the road either by machines patrolling or by foot patrolling, and see what we can add on,” Domic said.

In May, more than 30 people were killed on the Juba-Bor by a group of unidentified gunmen. The incident led to the closure of the highway.