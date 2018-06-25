Fistula remains a health threat to women

Fistula remains a leading health problem among women in South Sudan, the Director for Reproductive Health at the National Ministry of Health has said.

Doctor Alexander Dimiti says the cases are still high due to lack of access to proper health care services by women.

Speaking during World Health Day, Dr. Dimiti said their research indicates that about three percent of women in the country are experiencing fistula complications.

“Epidemiological evidence indicates that three percent of the women who are in the reproductive age that is from the age of fifteen to 49 have got fistula and when you do the calculation for the population of South Sudan, we have about 89 thousand women who are living with fistula in South Sudan today,” Dr. Dimiti said.

Dr. Dimiti added that many women in South Sudan do not know that they can get help for fistula related complications at the hospital.

He called on women of reproductive age to visit their nearest health center for a regular checkup.

An obstetric fistula is a hole between the reproductive organ and rectum or bladder that is caused by prolonged obstructed labor, leaving a woman incontinent of urine or feces or both.