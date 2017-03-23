Fashoda residents continue to flee to Sudan – official

Civilians in Fashoda are continuing to flee to neighboring Sudan due to fear of insecurity and hunger in area, the governor has announced.

Altyab Okech Ajang says the insecurity caused by anti-government groups has affected the people at border area and prevents them from farming.

He told Eye Radio that hunger caused by insecurity is also forcing the people to flee to Sudan.

Mr. Okech did not mention the number of people who have fled the area.

But according to UN relief agency, UNHCR, more than 20,000 South Sudanese refugees arrived in Sudan between the 1st and 26th of February.

As of mid of February, there were slightly more than 300,000 South Sudanese refugees in Sudan.