Egypt’s president visit delays initialing Khartoum deal

The parties may not initial the latest Khartoum proposal on governance on Thursday due to an expected state visit by the Egyptian president, according to government spokesperson.

Michael Makuei did not explain the purpose of the visit of Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, but said the signing will take place on Friday.

“The signing ceremony may not be tomorrow (Thursday) if it is to be signed at all because the government of Sudan is receiving an important guest, and that is president el-Sisi,” he said on the State-run TV SSBC on Wednesday evening.

However, the spokesman said the signing will depend on whether the parties will have a consensus to not:

“We still have observations and reservations. So we have sent the document to the leadership in Juba and as I stated earlier, it is more even problematic than the provisions of the proposed revitalized agreement in Ethiopia.”

Besides, Friday is a prayer day and it is not an official working day in Sudan.