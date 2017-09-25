Egypt pledges $10m to support aqua-farming

Egypt has pledged $10m to support agriculture and the fishing sector in South Sudan at the sideline of the UN General Assembly in the New York, said Iman el-Jamal, the outgoing Egyptian Ambassador.

The money will also be used to power solar plants that will generate electricity in Juba.

“The day before yesterday Minister of foreign affairs met with General Taban Deng Gai, the first vice president in New York and during the meeting Egypt pledged assistance in amount of ten million dollar comprising two fish farms as well as solar plant,” Amb. Iman said.

Last week, the US also pledged $48m to support agriculture in the country.

The program will focus on agricultural projects in the Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal regions.

Several other countries including Norway, Poland and Uganda met with South Sudanese officials at the sideline of the UN General Assembly to see how they can support the country.

1st Vice President Taban Deng Gai who headed the team that is currently at the New York, has urged the international community to shift their focus from humanitarian assistance to development.

Egypt’s new pledge comes after it donated tons of food and medical assistance to the military.