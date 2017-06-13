SPLA and opposition forces clash in Upper Nile – Domic

The Acting SPLA spokesperson says there has been a continued fighting in the northern part of the Country over the past three days.

Colonel Santo Domic says some opposition forces attacked three SPLA positions: Kola, Kuek and Ghabat in Northern Upper Nile State.

Col. Domic says the anti-government group first attacked Kola on Friday, and the second attack was in Kuek area on Sunday.

The opposition forces have not been contacted for comment, but Radio Tamazuj has quoted the spokesperson, William Gatjath Deng, confirming the clash in Kuek.

But Colonel Domic told Eye Radio this morning that the fighting was still going on in the three areas.

“This is an attack that started from the 9th in a place called Kola in Northern Upper Nile State, coming down to Kuek on the 11th and then finally to Ghabaat on 12th and the fighting is continuing up to now as I talk to you,” said Col. Domic.

He described the attacks as a violation of the unilateral ceasefire declared by the government.

“It is actually a systematic attack that the rebels really are wagging against SPLA position and this is the indication that they don’t agree with the unilateral ceasefire that was declared,” Domic said.

Col. Domic alleged that anti – government forces may be receiving military support somewhere, he didn’t name.

He could not provide casualty figures.

The reports of the clashes come amid calls from the region for an end to fighting and for a full implementation of the peace agreement.