Curfew imposed in Cuei-bet

Gok State authority has imposed a night curfew in Cuei-bet County following the death of five people on Monday.

The Minister of Information Malek Machut said the curfew was on orders of the governor of the state.

“All organizing forces are given an assignment to control the town and control the security situation in the state.” said Machut.

According to Malek, the restriction will start from 8pm to 7am.

The governor has only authorized the movement of organized forces during the night.

Machut warned that anybody found violating the order will be arrested by the security personnel.

“Anybody found moving at night without authorization from security personnel will be contained in any certain place until the morning so that he hears,” he said.

Mr. Machut added that the curfew is aimed at maintaining security in Cueibet County.