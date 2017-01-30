UN concerned about Malakal clashes

There has been fighting between the SPLA and anti-government forces in and around Malakal, Central Upper Nile, over the past few days, the UN mission has said.

No casualties have been reported.

The UNMISS says it remains deeply concerned about the fighting; shelling has been reported in the area for days.

The UN mission says it continues to patrol regularly in Malakal and reports that the town is largely deserted.

In a statement, it says the situation was tense in the town on Sunday.

“The Mission reiterates its call on all parties to immediately cease hostilities and fully implement the peace agreement,” partly read the statement.

When contacted for comment, Colonel Santo Domic, the Acting SPLA spokesperson, said he would speak to Eye Radio about the incidents after receiving reports from the division commanders.

Last week, Colonel Domic confirmed there was fighting in Malakal, but said on Friday that the army repulsed the attackers and restored calm.