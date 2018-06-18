‘Composed’ burglars burgle gov’t offices

Several government offices at the ministry complex in Juba were broken into over the weekend.

This includes the offices of three ministers: Alfred Ladu Gore, the minister of housing and urban planning; and Rebecca Okwaci, the minister of roads.

The other office is that of John Luk, the minister of transport.

These offices were broken into twice – on Friday and Saturday nights. The ministers declined to comment on the whereabouts of the night guards at the time of the break-ins.

In the Friday incident, the burglars – who the ministers describe as organized and composed – made away with petty cash.

While in the Saturday night incident, they left the offices disorganized, with documents all over the floors and glass tables broken.

The motive of this act is not clear, but the ministers say these are not normal burglaries.

“I don’t think it is just a mere thuggery – people looking for money, they may have some other motives because preliminary report says these fellows were very composed and very well-disciplined,” Ladu said at a conference this afternoon.

And you know, we didn’t know where exactly they are from and the motive is.”

For his part, the minister of transport – John Luk Jok – wonders why the burglars scattered documents all over the floor.

“Could it be a different motive because we don’t keep money in the files,” Luk asked. “So we are still wondering what the motive really could be.”

They said the criminal investigation department is looking into the matter.