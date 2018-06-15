Citizens appeal for peace as Juba marks Eid al-Fitr

Millions of Muslims around the world are marking the first day of Eid al-Fitr today.

In Juba, mosques and public grounds have been crowded by hundreds of worshiper since the early morning hours.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr after the completion of a period of fasting in the month of Ramadhan.

“Our lead is just to have happiness because some of us now, we are tired of war,” said a listener of Eye Radio’s Dawn show.

“We need the government to decide to give us peace, because we are all suffering.”

Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).

The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.