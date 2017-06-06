China contributes $5 million to WFP operation in South Sudan

The World Food Program has received a contribution of five million US dollars from the Chinese government to provide assistance in South Sudan.

The donation is to enable the WFP to provide food to people who facing severe hunger and famine in some parts of the Country.

At the hand-over ceremony in Juba this morning, the country director for the WFP, Joyce Luma said the contribution will help more than 16,000 people who are facing acute hunger.

“This contribution will enable W.F.P to provide food to about a hundred and sixty thousand people facing acute hunger through general food distribution. WFP has used this contribution to purchase two thousand four hundred metric ton of sorghum which we will distribute,” said Joyce.

This is the second Chinese contribution to WFP in South Sudan over the last two years.

In 2015, China contributed five million dollars, which was used to help more than 100,000 people who were affected by the crises.

The Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, He Xiangdong said his government plans to deliver more 8,000 tons of rice next month.

“In July, and afterward, there will be more than eight thousand metric ton of rice coming in, so we hope that the small gift of the Chinese people will lift the pain of South Sudan people who are suffering from hunger and malnutrition, and we also hope that there will a join effort in South Sudan that the peace and stability will return to South Sudan,” He Xiangdong said.

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Gatwech Peter, welcomed the contribution.

Mr. Gatwech said the government will coordinate the delivery of the assistance.