Fears as over 2,000 latrines collapse in Bor

Bor’s Deputy Mayor for Finance and Administration has warned of outbreaks of water-borne diseases after over 2,000 pit-latrines collapsed.

The floods were caused by heavy rains in recent weeks.

Makuei Alier says more than 2,500 household have also been displaced by the floods.

He says an assessment has been done and it was discovered that thousands of latrines were destroyed.

“I am concern here that the toilets damaged by the flood will cause diseases like the cholera and other diseases,” Alier told Eye Radio in Bor.

The areas affected by floods include Tibek, Akoibany, Pabial, Leekyak, Panjak and Referendum.