Aweil: Governor Ruai relieves four officials

The Governor of Aweil State, Ronald Ruai Deng, has removed, through an order, four officials from the post of the State Secretary General, Revenue Authority Commission, Government Chief Whip in the parliament, and the position of commissioner in Bar Mayen County.

In the same order, the governor has appointed replacements.

Former Aweil county commissioner Garang Kuac Ariath is the new State Secretary General, Majok Wek Akol is appointed to head the revenue commission, Santino Mayuat has become government chief Whip and Diara Madut Chan is the new Commissioner for Bar Mayen County.

The officials were sworn in Tuesday, including the new Deputy Town Mayor and Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Authority.

During the swearing in ceremony at the state capital, Aweil, governor Ruai urged the officials to cooperate and commit to achieving their individually assigned goals.

He also asked them to work for the welfare of all the people in the state.

The reasons behind the dismissal of Akol Ayom Wek, Dominic Kang Deng, Aguer Wol Aguer and Kon Achuil Madut from their respective positions are not clear but the state governor says he has powers to make changes in the state government.

Governor Ruai has promised to give new assignments to the relieved government senior officials.