AU sets committee to monitor KDA implementation

The African Union has established a committee that will monitor the implementation of the agreements recently signed by South Sudanese warring parties.

According to the AU, the ad hoc committee must develop a framework document which will determine consequences, in the event of any violation of the agreement.

Over the weekend, leaders from the continent met in Mauritania to discuss ways to win the fight against corruption as a means to sustainable path to Africa’s transformation.

The summit also discussed the conflicts in South Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

On the sidelines of the summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, chaired the meeting of the AU High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan.

“The Council expresses its deep appreciation for the involvement of the Ad Hoc Committee, under the chairmanship of South Africa, in the efforts to end the war in South Sudan, through its continued support to the IGAD-led mediation process,” read an AU communique.

They reviewed a ceasefire agreement signed between President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Dr. Riek Machar in Khartoum last week.

The committee welcomed the Khartoum Declaration Agreement, saying it is a very positive milestone towards finding a lasting and sustainable solution to the challenges faced by South Sudan.

President Ramaphosa says they will develop instruments that will act as repercussions on any party that undermines the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

He applauded the effort to advance inclusive national dialogue between the warring parties in order to bring lasting peace and stability to the country.

The AU Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan urged all parties to respect and adhere to the ceasefire agreement.

During the two-day summit, the African Union Heads of State and government deliberated on issues of institutional reform and financing of the union; peace and security on the continent, among others.