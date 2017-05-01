AU chairman calls for immediate cessation of hostilities

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in South Sudan.

In a statement, Mr. Faki says he wishes to express his deep concern over the increasing military clashes, especially in the Upper Nile region.

He called on the government and all armed opposition movements to immediately desist from fighting.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, says renewed fighting in the country continues to negatively impact on the security, safety, and life of civilians.

He says the leadership of South Sudan had committed to announces a unilateral ceasefire and issuance of amnesty.

Mr. Faki said such confidence building measures would have facilitated the provision of the much-needed humanitarian assistance and access, as well as create an environment conducive for the long-awaited National Dialogue process.

But Mr. Faki says the fighting is a clear indication that the warring parties continue to believe in a military solution, fully disregarding the plight of innocent civilians.

He called on the government, as well as on the other warring parties to immediately cease hostilities and uphold their responsibilities to protect civilians.

The Chairperson also called for the unhindered movement of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism and the UNMISS, as well as for facilitation of access by humanitarian actors to the affected areas.