Armed group abducts more foreign oil workers

Media reports indicate that four oil workers have been kidnapped by an anti-government group in the oilfields in the former Upper Nile state.

The Reuters’ news agency says those abducted include a Pakistani national, who was working for the Dar Petroleum Operating Company.

The Reuters’s news agency says the four oil workers were seized on Saturday in the former Upper Nile State.

This brings to six the number of oil workers abducted in South Sudan this month.

More than two weeks ago, the minister of information, Michael Makuei said two Indian employees were seized in northeast Maiwut County. They were working for the Ministry of Petroleum in Juba.

But on this latest abduction, the government in Juba was not immediately available for a comment.