Aid agencies suspend operations in Kodok

Aid organizations have suspended operations in Kodok County in Fashoda State due increased insecurity, the head of the medical charity MSF, has said.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 30 aid workers have been evacuated from Kodok and Aburoc.

There have been reports of fighting around Kodok in Fashoda State over the past few days.

MSF head, Marcus Bachman, said this insecurity has forced two main organizations that have been operating in Kodok – the MSF and International Committee of the Red Cross –to suspend operations.

“In the moment, none of the humanitarian actors is on the best of things. There are ICRC and MSF. We had a continuous presence in the West Bank for years and we were able to stay even in bad times in areas of the West Bank. This is indeed the first time that we all lost the foothold on the West Bank. Aburoc is a very hard to reach location. The humanitarians are responding to IDPs. This is an emerging camp,” Mr Marcus said.

On Thursday, UNMISS said thousands of people fled Kodok to Aburoc because of insecurity.

Mr. Bachman said aid organizations are finding difficulties in reaching the displaced people with assistance due to the remoteness of Aburoc Town.

He also said some suppliers have been hindered from providing water to the displaced; an act he said is a violation of International Human Rights Law.

In a separate report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said aid workers are concerned by the rising needs of the population.

UNOCHA said the displaced lack protection, food, and access to clean water, shelter and basic household items.

OCHA also said 32 humanitarian staffs were relocated early this week from Kodok and Aburoc to Juba due to security concerns.