Abyei: UNSG recommends extension of UNISFA mandate beyond 2017

UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez has recommended that the UN Security Council extends the mandate of the UN Interim Force For Abyei (UNISFA) in Abyei, for a new period of six months, ending in November, 15, 2017.

The council decided to reduce the international force operating in Abyei, from 5,326 to 4,791, marking the first change in troop levels since 2013.

“The continued existence of the interim Security force continues to be of vital importance, and it is incorrect that any weakening of its strength will have serious consequences for security and stability in Abyei,” said Gutierrez.

The UN Secretary General says, “the governments of Sudan and South Sudan must recognize that the UN in Abyei is open and untenable. In addition, the council urged the two countries to resume direct negotiations to reach a final settlement of the Abyei issue.

“The joint administrative arrangements are unlikely to arise as envisaged in the June 20 Agreement in the medium term and in the current regional context, and the Sudan and South Sudan are not willing to engage constructively in resolving the region’s future issue,” he added.

Sudanese Ambassador, Magdi Ahmed Mafadal al-Noor blamed South Sudan for delaying the implementation of the Abyei interim joint intuitions and Joint cooperation Agreement.

The South Sudan representative Joseph Amom Malok referred to the need to fill the “vacuum of states responsibility,” and called on the international community to provide the necessary support, adding that it is an urgent need to achieve stability in the region and to create an environment conducive a more positive and productive dialogue on the future of Abyei.

From partner station, The Radio Community’s Abyei Today program.