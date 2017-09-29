3 killed in Juba road accident

Three people died after they were knocked down by a water tanker at Mauna area in Juba this morning, an eyewitness has told Eye Radio.

The driver was reportedly speeding when he lost control of the vehicle.

The eyewitness who identified himself as Ben Yunis says the water tank swerved several times before hitting the pedestrians.

“There was a Noah parked by the roadside and then there were three people crossing the road. A water tanker was coming from Gudele. The time those people were crossing, the water tanker was coming on high speed,” Yunis described the accident.

“And then there was a certain vehicle that wanted to pass; so, the water tanker lost control and then knocked those guys onto the Noah.”

The bodies of the men were later taken to the Juba Teaching Hospital.

“The driver of the tanker, the vehicle and the Noah, have been taken to the police,” he added.

Eye Radio’s attempts to reach the police were not successful.