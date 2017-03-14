250,000 women of childbearing age at risk of hunger – UNFPA

At least 250,000 women of childbearing age could be harmed by the ongoing famine and hunger crises, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has warned.

In an interview with Eye Radio, UNFPA’s humanitarian Emergency Coordinator Dr. James Okara Wanyama said more pregnant women are estimated to be at the risk of maternal health due to the hunger and lack of access to health services.

Last month, three UN agencies and National Bureau of Statistics said some 100,000 people were facing starvation in Leer and Mayendit counties in Southern Liech state.

According to UNFPA, up to 253,000 women of childbearing age could be harmed by the crisis this year.

Dr. Wanyama said the situation is likely to worsen with conflict-related and sexual gender-based violence.

He said the country is at risk of losing many women due to the pregnancy-related complication because of lack of food.

“As you know food is an important element for all of us but it is much more important for pregnant women to have the correct nutrition, to have the access to food,” he said.

In a statement, UNFPA calls for exerted efforts to safeguard the health and protection of women and girls and ensure they have access to life-saving food, health facilities, violence prevention and response services.

UNFPA says it aims to raise $2 million for the health and protection needs of women and girls.

It also requires $19 million to support reproductive health and gender-based violence interventions under the 2017 South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan.