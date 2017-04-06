12 die of diseases in UN camps over a week: WHO

The World Health Organization says at least 12 people have died of epidemic diseases at the UN camps across the country over the past one week.

It says nine of the cases were attributed to malaria and three to bloody diarrhea.

In its weekly Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response bulletin, the World Health Organization says five out of the 12 deaths were in children aged 5 years or below.

It says the data was submitted from the UN bases hosting internally displaced people in Bentiu, Juba 3, Malakal and Akobo.

The W.H.O says tuberculosis and HIV/AIDs were the leading causes of death at the bases this week.

A total of 24 new suspect measles cases were also reported from Gogrial West, Tonj North, Wau, Juba, and Yambio within the same period.

Other diseases reported include six suspected meningitis cases from a hospital run by the medical charity, MSF, in the UN camp in Bentiu.

In the report, the W.H.O says suspect chicken pox outbreak is also being investigated in Wau IDP camp and Wau Town, with at least 190 cases listed.