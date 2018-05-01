About 100 aid workers killed in the last five years

At least 100 aid workers have been killed in South Sudan since the conflict erupted in 2013, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In March 2017, six aid workers were ambushed and killed in what has been described as the deadliest attack on humanitarian workers since the conflict began in 2013.

The attack took place on the Juba – Pibor road.

In the past few months, armed groups have continued to attack, killed and take as hostage aid workers across the country.

The latest report by UN-OCHA comes after three humanitarian worker were killed in separate incidents in April this year alone.

The first incident took place in Rubkona in early April where one national staff working for Hope Restoration, a national NGO was killed while returning from the field to his base in Bentiu town.

“I am deeply concerned by the insecurity faced by aid workers in South Sudan, who are risking their lives to save others,” said Alain Noudehou, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan.

The latest incidents were in Mayendit and Leer Counties in former Unity state where two local staff of the relief agency – Medair – were killed on the 25th of last month.

The unnamed victims were working in a health program for treating malnourished children in the region.

OCHA says that these fatal incidents occurred amid high insecurity and increasing needs of people on the grounds.

Noudehou called for accountability and justice to families of aid workers who have lost their lives.

“I strongly urge the parties to the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law and ensure that humanitarians are safe while delivering assistance and services to people in need.”

South Sudan is considered as Africa’s largest refugee crisis with more than 1.6 million seeking refuge outside the country.