You’re bringing war to your doorsteps,” ex-official warns against rebellion

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Former Commissioner of Lainya County has urged leaders to stop engaging in acts of rebellion, saying harbouring armed groups brings war and instability to the community’s doorstep, with devastating consequences.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn show on Thursday, September 11, Emmanuel Khamis, who was also acting mayor of Juba City Council, stated that it is a leader’s responsibility to prevent others from destabilizing their people.

“When you form or join a rebellion within your territory, you are bringing war to your doorsteps, and there will definitely be negative consequences,” he said.

He also cautioned against unnecessary sympathy for what he called “outlawed elements,” explaining that such actions can jeopardize the security of an entire area. A community that desires peace and stability, he argued, should not offer support to these groups.

The former commissioner’s message was a powerful call for collective responsibility and a plea for people to define their own interests.

“You must know what you want so that you cannot be carried away by any wind that blows from different directions,” he said. By rejecting rebellion, he concluded, communities can take a crucial step toward safeguarding peace and protecting their future.

He called on South Sudanese politicians to put aside personal ambition and unite for the prosperity of the country, arguing that political infighting is at the root of the nation’s challenges.

Khamis stated that government positions are not permanent and that politicians must learn to accept being relieved of their duties.

“When someone is in a good position in the government, he keeps quiet, but when he is removed, he starts talking badly about government officials and the government he was part of,” Khamis said. “A leader, if you want to lead people, you must also accept being led.”

Khamis also laid the blame for the country’s current challenges directly on its political class, saying that the ongoing issues are a result of political decisions.

“As leaders, we must correctly admit that the problem of South Sudan is political. It is we politicians who are causing problems that have degenerated into insecurity, causing political and economic instability in the country,” he said.

He urged leaders to look beyond their own interests and focus on the needs of the public.

“Let us look at the plight of the people of South Sudan, who dearly need peace. And therefore, let us support the president,” he added.

“If there are efforts towards peace, let us positively embrace that. Let us end political groupings.”

