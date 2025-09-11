11th September 2025

Peace stakeholders urge dialogue to revive peace process

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 10 hours ago

Representatives of peace agreement signatories pose for a group photo following a consultative meeting held in Juba on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, to discuss the nation's ongoing political challenges.

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio)—Stakeholders who signed the Revitalized Peace Agreement are urging all political parties to engage in genuine dialogue and consensus-building to address the nation’s ongoing political and security challenges.

The call came from a joint communiqué issued on Wednesday, September 10, following a two-day consultative meeting in Juba that brought together peace signatories, civil society, faith-based leaders, academia, women, youth, and other key stakeholders.

The group stated that the meeting was held to review the country’s political and security situation and find ways to revive the faltering peace process. They expressed concern over the worsening conditions nationwide, attributing the crisis to delays in the full implementation of the peace agreement.

According to the stakeholders, the failure to complete pending tasks—such as the constitution-making process and the unification of forces—has eroded public trust and perpetuated cycles of conflict.

In their communiqué, the signatories to the peace deal called on all parties to rise above individual and partisan interests and prioritize the aspirations of the South Sudanese people. They stressed that dialogue is the only way to break the current stalemate.

The Revitalized Peace Agreement, which will mark its eighth anniversary tomorrow, September 12, 2025, was initially seen as a beacon of hope for the nation but has faced significant challenges and frequent violations since its signing.

