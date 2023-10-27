“You belong to no party”: Traditional chiefs told to be neutral in 2024 elections

A government official in Central Equatoria State has called on traditional Leaders to remain non-partisan in the December 2024 general elections, reminding them that they do not belong to any political party.



Hillary John Longo, the Director for Planning and Budgeting made the statement on behalf of the state Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement.

The two-day workshop is intended to enlighten the capacity of traditional leaders to better know their roles in the society better, Longo said.

The official urges traditional leaders to refrain from taking sides with political parties and focus in achieving peaceful co-existence in the society.

“My message to them [Chiefs] is they should refrain, if you’ve taken party cards, please return it because election is coming so that you remain neutral,” he said.

“Local administrators, focus on observing the election polls, chiefs should focus on citizens bearing in mind you belong to no party. This is my message to citizens and especially local administrators in making sure we move forward in achieving peaceful society.”

The workshop was organized by women and Equity under the theme: “traditional leaders constitute in away the pillar and support of peaceful co-existence in the society.”

Mr. Longo said the workshop is important for sensitizing chiefs who don’t know their roles and how to govern the citizens.

“It is important, for instant, executive chiefs, paramount chiefs in the country, head chiefs and payam chiefs in their respective areas, how can they govern their citizens? having workshop like this, it will help them to know their roles because some traditional leaders have turned to be politicians.”

