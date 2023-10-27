27th October 2023
Morobo chief shot dead by armed men

Morobo chief shot dead by armed men

Published: 11 hours ago

Deceased Morobo chief, Elisa Mile. (-)

A local chief was gunned down by “men in uniform” early this week in Morobo County, south of Central Equatoria State near the DR Congo border, a member of parliament said.

Uria Guya Emmanuel, a lawmaker representing Morobo at the CES legislative assembly said the late chief, Elisa Mile was killed at his residence in Ukalawa of Udabi Payam, on Monday.

In a statement emailed to Eye Radio, the legislator said the deceased chief’s son and an old man, were kidnapped and detained for four days in Isebi before being released on Thursday.

The MP also said some motorcycle riders were also killed in Gondo village by men in SSPDF unforms – claims that Eye Radio could not independently verify.

Legislator Guya condemned the killing which he said was carried with a “high degree” of impunity and calls for accountability for the perpetrators.

“I condemn it in the strongest terms possible, this is the time for all to work hard to restore the broken hopes so that our people will enjoy the dividends of peace. Our people in Morobo County continue to suffer even when the rest of the country is enjoying relative peace,” he said.

 

 

27th October 2023

