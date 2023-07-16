Yei: SSPDF arrests 2 soldiers accused of murdering 13-year-old boy

The SSPDF Command in Yei River County said Saturday it has arrested two soldiers who allegedly killed a 13-year-old boy and wounded his uncle in early July.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Machar, the Director for Civil-Military Relations and Public Information in Yei said the incident happened after the army carried out an operation in Otogo Payam following harassment of civilians by armed elements.

But Colonel Machar said the two SSPDF soldiers are found to have opened fire in the direction of the minor killing him and wounding his uncle, who was cultivating his farm in Giko village.

The official stated that the local army command then launched an investigation into the matter and identified the two prime suspects behind the boy’s murder.

“In the exchange of fire, there was a small boy who got killed, and when the investigation started, it was found that this might be on the side of the {SSPDF} South Sudan People Defense Forces’ soldiers,” Col. Machar told Eye-radio on Saturday.

He disclosed that the combatants are now in detention pending further investigation and court martial.

“We carried out an investigation and arrested two suspected SSPDF soldiers for trials.”

“They stand accused of killing the small boy by opening fire in their direction, the little boy and wounded his uncle, who was there. So, this is the history of what happened.”

Mr. Machar further appeals to troops and commanding officers to try to differentiate between civilians and militia groups to avoid civilian casualties.

“Our advice and standing orders to SSPDF soldiers that are in front lines and in the areas of hotspot that are Yei-River County is that, if there anything happening, they’ve to identify, who’s civilians and non-civilians.”

“We’re appealing to every soldier and officer particularly to the commanding officers, to take military precautions to identify, contrast and separate combatants from noncombatants.”

“They should not harm anybody on a random basis. This is the strong message we can send to every soldier and to commanding officers who are commanding the soldiers.”

In May 2023, the SSPDF General Court Martial in Yei started the trial of dozens of soldiers accused of committing crimes against civilians since 2019 in the area.

