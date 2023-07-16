Army, police task 900 joint force to disarm Juba’s outskirts

The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces and the National Police have deployed 900 security organs to carry out a disarmament exercise on the outskirts of Juba City.

The decision was taken after a deadly confrontation between the army and suspected cattle herders on the outskirts of Juba on June 28, 2023.

A police official told Eye Radio the fighting between a section of the Mundari tribesmen and security forces was over attempted cattle raiding.

Major General Daniel Justin said four security officers were killed and eight others were injured, but Eye Radio could not independently verify the casualties on both sides.

SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces General Santino Deng Wol appeal to civilians to collaborate with security personnel during the disarmament exercise.

“You are going to the task of stripping the weapons from the citizens. If you noticed the days of liberation, the citizens were not allowed to carry arms,” said General Wol at the military headquarters in Juba, as broadcasted on state media SSBC.

“So, we say to the citizens who wanted to carry arms, you have to join the security units such as the army and the police.”

“We will not allow a young man to have weapons outside the scope of the security units responsible for carrying weapons. I think these instructions are clear.”

For his part, the Assistant Chief Defense Force for Operation, Lt. General Thoi Chan says the disarmament operations will extend to the rest of the country.

General Chany directed the disarmament team to also drive out cattle to their places of origin.

“I want to confirm this by saying that the disarmament process will continue to other states and the three administrative areas, and we will disarm anyone who is not authorized to carry arms,” he said.

“We will carry out disarmament operations in Juba and its environs.”

“As for the cattle that rooming in the region and around Juba, they must return to their original areas, and this is according to the instructions given to us.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Services General Majak AKec called for discipline among the joint forces.

General Akech warns the troops against unjustified violence and looting of civilian properties.

“We do not want any member of these forces to take any of the citizens’ property, such as money or livestock.”

“You are only in the task of disarming the citizens, and this is our role because these illegal weapons are in the hands of the citizens, and it is the reason for the lack of security in the country.”

“Most of these weapons are not licensed, so we say to all citizens and sultans who did not bring their weapons, they should cooperate with us and collect the weapons they have with them. Because the weapon should be with the government and the military only.”

South Sudan is reportedly flooded with illegal guns in the hands of civilians after decades of civil wars before and after independence from Sudan.

Experts indicate that the flow of weapons from organized forces has proved problematic despite disarmament campaigns as collected weapons often trickle back into the communities.

