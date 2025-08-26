26th August 2025

Yei Joint Stars face tough test in CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Yei Joint Stars - courtesy

South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars FC are gearing up for a major test in the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers after being drawn in a tough Group C.

The group includes Tanzania’s JKT Queens and Zanzibar’s JKU SCZ – two experienced sides in regional football.

The draw sets the stage for intense competition, as only one team from the group will qualify for the continental finals.

Group C now includes JKT Queens (Tanzania), Yei Joint Stars FC (South Sudan), and JKU SCZ (Zanzibar).

The action kicks off on September 5th, with JKT Queens taking on JKU SCZ. The South Sudanese side will play their first match on September 7th or 8th against JKU SCZ, before facing JKT Queens on September 10th or 11th.

Yei Joint Stars FC, widely regarded as the pride of South Sudanese women’s football, will be hoping to make history by advancing past the group stage. However, they face a tough road ahead, with only the group winner moving on.

As they prepare to step onto the regional stage, the team will need to show discipline, determination, and resilience, qualities that have carried them this far.

They will also carry the hopes of a proud nation behind them.

26th August 2025

