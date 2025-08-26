Yambio: MPs block exam fee increase, force education officials to restore original rates

Western Equatoria State Ministry of General Education and Instruction has revoked its recent decision to increase Certificate Primary Examination (CPE) fees after the state legislature rejected the move, following a public outcry.

Last week, the national Ministry of General Education and Instruction issued a directive setting the official Primary Eight examination fees at eighty thousand South Sudan Pounds for public schools, and one hundred and twenty thousand for private institutions.

The fees were intended to support exam marking and ensure the timely release of results.

However, in Western Equatoria State, the local Ministry of Education and Instruction, raised the fees to one hundred thousand pounds for public schools and one hundred and fifty thousand pounds for private schools — sparking concern and protest across the state.

Addressing the issue in the state assembly, Modir Martin Ngorowu, Member of Parliament representing Maridi County, said the increase was too much.

“We have recommended that the circular that came from Juba by the National Minister of General Education states that the government school has to pay 80,000 examination fees and the private school has to pay 120,000. It is in place and we have strongly passed it, and as a resolution that this amount remains as it is,” he said.

Tambura County MP Santina Fuonde backed the motion, urging the state to stand with the people and stick to national guidelines.

“So, here on behalf of the community, I stand here to support and appreciate the stand of the house on the resolution that we should go with the national circular that is reading 80,000 SSP for the community school and faith-based as well as 120,000 SSP for the private school,” he said.

Mvolo County MP Clement Gongi Liba warned schools that defy the national directive risk being shut down

“We as the parliament would work hard to enforce that any school within the state that has increased an additional amount apart from what comes from Juba, the certificates for the license of that particular school will be removed, and the school will be closed down,” Liba said.

In response, Charles Ikpiro, Director of Examinations at the state Ministry of General Education, confirmed that the increased fees have been withdrawn.

“Nobody is interested in increasing examination fees, but we are pressed by conditions. Now, in regard to this, we have withdrawn. We have officially withdrawn the local fee that was levied,” Ikpiro said.

Last week, the Ministry of General Education and Instruction warned schools and teachers against charging students more than the agreed-upon fees for national exams, stating that legal action would be taken against offenders.

