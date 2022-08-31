31st August 2022
Yakani on forces: “Add good money to their pockets, unknown gunmen will vanish”

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 44 mins ago

Some of the Necessary Unified Forces during their final rehearsal at the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | 29th August 2022

A prominent activist has urged the unity government to ensure that the unified forces are paid well to reduce crimes rate in the country.

Edmond Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization said timely payments of organized forces is critical to ensuring law and order in the country.

“If we add good money to their pockets, unknown gunmen will disappear in South Sudan, inter-communal violence will stop if we pay them the good salary,” he said while speaking during the graduation of the first batch of the unified forces in Juba on Tuesday.

Insecurities perpetrated by unidentified gunmen are commonly reported in residential areas and along highways across the country.

A few weeks ago, unidentified armed bandits ambushed a convoy of five passenger vehicles along the Juba-Nimule highway, killing three civilians and wounding dozens.

The incidents prompted South Sudan and Ugandan authorities to conduct a security meeting, and vowed to work jointly to combat banditry along the highways connecting the two countries.

Moreover this year, Jonglei State and parts of Eastern Equatoria were tormented by multiple incidents of road ambushes, cross-border cattle raiding and child abduction with impunity.

In several occasions, President Salva Kiir publicly accused some members of the organized forces of night robberies in the capital Juba.

In October 2019, a police officer was filmed while robbing a charcoal dealer of a sack in broad daylight at Juba’s Hai Seminary.

Yakani went on to urge the newly graduated forces not pay allegiance to the political leaders saying their mandate is to defend the country and protect its citizens and their property.

“From today, you are not for Oyee, you are not for Viva, you are not for take a boom you are for the constitution of South Sudan.”

“Take the responsibility and show us that and we want to make sure when politicians want to run to the bush or they want to jump into the river, or they want to fly into the air, don’t follow them with this uniform.”

 

31st August 2022

